Floodlights shining into homes of quiet Newfoundland neighbourhood suddenly shut off

Residents of a historic St. Johns, N.L., fishing neighbourhood have been left in the dark after a pair of floodlights that had been shining into homes since last May suddenly shut off on Thursday night. A woman walks in her neighbourhood in the Battery historical area of St. John's NL on Monday, January 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly Residents of a historic St. Johns, N.L., fishing neighbourhood have been left in the dark after a pair of floodlights that had been shining into homes since last May suddenly shut off on Thursday night. A woman walks in her neighbourhood in the Battery historical area of St. John's NL on Monday, January 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggling with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck in the head during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island