A 47-year-old Florida man had to be airlifted to Halifax after a “serious collision” while cycling in northern Cape Breton.

Police say the man lost control of his bicycle on White Point Road which is a “steep hill with several curves.”

The man was cycling with a tour group in Victoria County when he became separated from the group at approximately noon on Thursday.

His companions searched for him and discovered that he went over a steep embankment and suffered serious injuries.

“The man was transported to hospital in Sydney, then air-lifted to hospital in Halifax for further treatment,” the Nova Scotia RMCP said in a news release. The incident is under investigation.