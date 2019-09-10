

CTV Atlantic





With some people on Cape Breton Island having to wait until Thursday to see their power fully restored, small business owners and residents are feeling the effects of Dorian in the pocket book.

That's because no power means spoiled food, and lots of it.

Marie McPherson and her daughter have been without power for more than 50 hours. Today was the first time she was able to have a hot meal, provided at a comfort centre set up inside Sydney's main arena.

"It's been very cold," McPherson said. "No food. We're getting very low on food right now, but I have good company with my daughter."

McPherson says what's worse is that she has a freezer and fridge full of food at home. She hasn't opened them since the power went out, but she's guessing most of it will have to be thrown out.

"Probably about $250 to $300 dollars," McPherson said. "It's a lot of money when you're a single parent on low income."

In Glace Bay, the food bank is in high demand and the shelves are bare.

Michelle Kalbhenn, the Glace Bay Food Bank co-ordinator, said they've been getting more visits.

"Our numbers are going up," she said. "Instead of feeding 50 meals a day, we are up to 65. We had 72 one day."

Volunteer Kimberly McPherson said the power outage has forced many to head to the food bank.

"New clients are coming in because they've had all of their food ruined in their fridges and freezers," she said.

The food bank is also dealing with its own damage. Their newly constructed green house was flattened from the wind. McPherson estimates it will cost nearly $3,000 to replace.

"I walked around the corner and it was just devastating," McPherson said. "It was heartbreaking. There were pieces everywhere."

Thousands are still in the dark on the island. Nova Scotia Power says some communities in Cape Breton have an estimated restoration time on Thursday.

Four comfort centres remained open in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality on Tuesday.

"The comfort centres are in direct relation to the power outages," said CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke. "So, we will assess as recovery efforts become more clearly identified."

For McPherson, she's hoping the power will come on sooner rather than later.

Two comfort centres remained open Tuesday evening. The Gabarus fire hall was open until 8 p.m., while The North Sydney Fire Hall was open until midnight.

Salvation Army will be helping get food and water to those in need Post-storm starting tomorrow. There will be a number to call that will be live on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock. (902-562-1717)

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.