'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”

Tuesday afternoon Houston joined a news conference virtually from Shelburne County, where wildfires have reached more than 10,300 hectares in size.

“Today in Shelburne County at the command centre, there’s a great deal of concern over this fire. This fire continues to grow,” Houston said.

Near Halifax, approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.

Due to the ongoing firefighting efforts, Houston said all activity in the province’s woods are prohibited. This applies to hiking, camping, fishing, use of off-highway vehicles, forestry, hunting and more.

The premier also pleaded with Nova Scotians not to disobey the provincial burn ban. Houston said there were six illegal burns reported Monday evening.

“This is absolutely ridiculous with what’s happening in this province… It’s mind boggling,” Houston said.

“For God’s sake, stop burning. Stop flicking cigarette butts out of the car window. Just stop it. Our resources are stretched incredibly thin right now fighting existing fires” Houston said.

More to come…

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.