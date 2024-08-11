For losers in bids for federal cash to protect against climate disaster, fears remain
For communities where roads and homes are damaged in climate disasters, losing out on bids for federal help to protect against coming storms are one more blow from which to recover.
Standing beside a wharf that is slowly being dismantled by Bay of Fundy tides, Dave Davies said Thursday it was hard to hear in June that Ottawa's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund had rejected his community's $4.8-million request for aid.
The funding was to go toward strengthening seawalls and building a breakwater in Hall's Harbour, N.S., while replacing and extending the dilapidated wharf. Now, Davies and other volunteers in the small town are left wondering where to turn for help.
"I'm rejected, dismayed, angry, all of the above," said Davies, 89, who is the vice-president of the Hall's Harbour Community Development Association. "The federal government has passed the buck to someone else down the road, and we don't know who that is." Volunteers with his association spent two years fundraising and then commissioning a conceptual design to protect the picturesque town from climate change. He said the community's anxiety about forecasts for higher sea levels and stronger storms only intensified after a July 11 downpour of about 110 millimetres caused a tidal river to swell and smash the causeway that connects the two sides of the village, home to about 300 people.
Rodger Cameron, owner of the town's lobster exporting facility – whose 30 employees ship about two million pounds annually – said in a recent interview that since he set up the operation in 1995, his parking lot, "has been almost completely obliterated five times" by waves bursting over the existing seawall.
A spokesman for federal Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser says Ottawa makes choices based on the best applications for the $3.8 billion put into the adaptation fund since 2018. But communities losing out argue there's not enough money to go around for projects needed to protect essential infrastructure.
"Given the high volume of applications we have received ... since its inception, we had to prioritize the strongest eligible applications," said Micaal Ahmed, a spokesman for the minister's office. He said Ottawa can't yet release how many of the 287 applications in the latest round were rejected as the list of successful bids is still being finalized. In the previous round of applications in 2021, 45 of 214 applications were accepted.
The frustration of unsuccessful applicants has been emerging in public.
On June 3, three mayors from the British Columbia communities of Abbotsford, Merritt and Princeton held a joint news conference to denounce the rejections of their adaptation fund applications, saying their communities have suffered and continue to face inland flooding risks.
In an interview Wednesday, Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said his interior B.C. community saw a large part of its downtown damaged when the Tulameen River overflowed its banks in November 2021. The community of roughly 3,000 people sought about $21 million from the adaptation fund to go toward a $54.4-million improvement of the town's dike system and other flood protection measures.
Coyne said he finds it "ridiculous" that Ottawa has created a system where municipal governments are pitted against one another for the funding, rather than federal assessors helping identify areas where flooding and other risks are greatest.
"We can't all be competing against each other," he said. "For those of us who have already faced these disasters, why are we on the same playing field as communities that have never seen a natural disaster?"
Joanna Eyquem, a geoscientist who works with the University of Waterloo's Intact centre on climate adaptation, reviewed the Hall's Harbour applications and said in an interview that – as with some other applications she has seen from small communities – it didn't present a "shovel ready" construction project, with engineering feasibility studies completed.
"It's a much earlier phase than you would typically have in an application to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund program," she said. However, Eyquem said the federal refusal highlights a problem for smaller communities that can't afford upfront design and feasibility studies.
She echoed Coyne's position that the money should be allocated based on risk, not solely on the quality of an application. "If we have specific hot spots where we know we have a significant area of risk, we should be looking at that on a national level," she said.
Daniel Houghton, the engineer who completed the Hall's Harbour conceptual design, said he previously applied to the province twice without success for about $1 million to carry out engineering work. The lack of provincial funding hurt his ability to provide feasibility studies needed for the federal application by its final deadline, he said.
A spokesperson for the provincial Environment Department said a specialist from the department has been in touch with the Hall's Harbour bidders "and will continue to support them in addressing concerns and finding solutions."
Houghton said it has been "heartbreaking" to see the community's main road severed in two by a storm, when work could have been undertaken years ago to upgrade and protect it from heavy rainfalls. "I hate the fact that I get to say, 'I told you so,"' the engineer said.
Davies said he and his committee will keep casting around for government programs that might help them find ways to preserve their harbour.
"We can't let (the residents) down .... We're going to make sure this place gets what it needs," he said.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC says
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
Chinese mystery snails invading Quebec lakes by the thousands
Residents in Rawdon, Que., just north of Montreal, have noticed that there is an increasing number of invasive Chinese mystery snails in and around bodies of water in the area.
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Police arrest a man climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony
French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change
Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.
Hamas leader Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal, mediators say, but Netanyahu’s stance unclear
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal — at least, that’s the message Egyptian and Qatari mediators have conveyed to Israeli officials in recent days ahead of a critical summit later this week, an Israeli source familiar with the matter said.
Who won at the box office this weekend? The Reynolds-Lively household
In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners. The weekend also featured a high-priced flop. 'Borderland' launched with a paltry US$8.8 million for Lionsgate.
Austrian Taylor Swift plot suspect's lawyer plays down attack plan
The lawyer of the main suspect in a foiled plot to carry out an attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna on Sunday sought to play down the seriousness of the plan, saying her client was only 'playing with ideas.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight between two groups in Etobicoke
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke overnight.
-
YRP seeing witnesses after man dies in King collision
York Region Police say they are looking for witnesses after a 33-year-old man from Vaughan was killed in a single-vehicle collision in King Township Saturday night.
-
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Hiker in distress transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
-
Hail storm cleanup event underway to help residents dispose of debris from last week’s storm
After hail wreaked havoc for some Calgary residents last Monday, a cleanup event is underway.
-
'Bold and brilliant:' Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze
The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.
Edmonton
-
Widespread wildfire, climate conspiracies difficult to extinguish
No sooner had the first pictures of fire-ravaged Jasper emerged than conspiracy theories about the cause of the wildfire started to spread.
-
'When it's just you': One-woman shows flourish at Edmonton fringe festival
Artists and shows at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival this year are as varied and eclectic as ever, though attendees may notice a plethora of one-woman productions.
-
Paris and the Olympics have changed each other during their summer fling
The 2024 Games drew to a close Sunday. After the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, normal life will resume in Paris.
Montreal
-
Storm Debby: 35 Quebec municipalities affected by rainstorm as clean up begins
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says 35 municipalities have been impacted, with three declaring a state of emergency.
-
Montreal Pride parade set to kick off Sunday afternoon
The 18th Montreal Pride Festival ends with a bang on Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. and running along Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Metcalfe Street and Atateken Street.
-
Thousands of Quebecers still in the dark as utility restores power after storm
The lights are back on across much of Quebec, but just under 18,000 residents are still without power two days after the remnants of tropical storm Debby dumped record-breaking amounts of rain on the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police renew call for information about Michael Morlang's death
The Ottawa Police Service is renewing a call for information regarding a hit-and-run incident that happened 11 years ago in the city's east end.
-
Ottawa driver,19, caught going nearly 200 km/h on Highway 417 facing charges
A 19-year-old driver is facing charges after clocking close to 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa late Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Flooding causes significant damage to roads in Ottawa's west end
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
London
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Detour in place Monday for Thames Valley Parkway maintenance work
Starting Monday, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Gibbons Park and Oxford Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance work.
-
Drunk driver charged after crash in Sarnia
Sarnia police were called to the scene of a crash Saturday evening in the area of Wellington Street and Finch Drive.
Barrie
-
Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
-
Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3
Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.
-
First-ever 'Yoga Fest' promotes movement, healthy lifestyle
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
-
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Kitchener
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Salon owner hosts fundraiser for Cambridge, Ont. school supporting neurodivergent children
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner and father hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
Windsor
-
Search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
-
'Windsor-Essex’s most colourful event' returns Sunday for the 32nd annual Pride Fest Parade
The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returns to Ottawa Street Sunday morning.
-
'It's really, truly amazing': Last day to check out the 165th Comber Fair
Sunday marks the last chance people have to attend the annual Comber Fair at the Comber Community Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Have you seen Timothy? Winnipeg police search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man last seen in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood.
-
Folklorama wraps up first week, launches next set of pavilions
Winnipeg’s largest cultural festival is already halfway through, and a new week is bringing a new set of pavilions for people to check out.
-
Three pedestrians struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Regina
-
'It's just a really fun thing': Sask. alpaca ranch provides wooly unique opportunity
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
-
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. woman runs to raise mental health awareness
Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.
-
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order south of Valemount, B.C., downgraded to alert
An evacuation order has been issued for an area south of Valemount, British Columbia due to the out-of-control Canoe Road wildfire.
-
B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
-
More ER closures in B.C. this weekend
The residents of some B.C. towns will have to travel to emergency departments outside of their communities if they need care this weekend, as staffing shortages continue to challenge hospitals.
Vancouver Island
-
Thrift store in Sidney, B.C., evacuated after 'possible historical military explosive' dropped off
A Greater Victoria thrift store has been closed after someone dropped off a possible explosive Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
-
'The demand has never been higher': B.C.-based service-dog charity says waitlist has reached 8 years
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.