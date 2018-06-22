

There’s a market out there for just about anything – at least that’s what a man in East Chezzetcook, N.S., is hoping.

He is looking to unload an armoured, anti-tank, guided-missile carrier.

It's listed on Kijiji for $48,000 and has only had two owners: Steven Philpitt -- and the British Army.

Underneath the hood of this 1977 Stryker is a big Jaguar engine to power this eight-tonne armoured vehicle.

"Originally, its fuel range was 700 kilometres,” said Philpitt, but that's with a 360-litre tank.

That's considered efficient, for what it is.

It doesn't come with the original .30-cal machine gun or the tank-destroying missiles, but you never know when you might need to fire a few smoke grenades.

“It was stationed in Egypt at one point in its life, but I don't know if it made it into the Gulf War or not; some of them did, I know that,” said Philpitt.

It gets decent mileage, too.

It did, however, do something almost as dangerous: chasing Bubbles around on the Trailer Park Boys set.

“Yep, I wanted to do some TV production work with it, which we've done,” said Philpitt. “It’s kind of just fun to have, it's a great off-road vehicle, it’s not really practical in any way that I could name.”

The stripped-down interior would still be a tight fit for a three-person crew and the periscopic sights require special training for any driver.

Carl Philpitt is Steven’s father. He takes the blame for his son’s obsession with armoured vehicles.

“When I was in the Royal Canadian Regiment in Gagetown when he was a little boy, I used to take him around in the top of the carrier, the m-113, and drive him around the compound,” the elder Philpitt said. “And that was it, he just fell in love with it then.”

Philpitt bought the machine on a trip to England and paid $3,000 to have it shipped from Liverpool to Halifax.

It’s a rare find, especially in Canada, which makes it attractive to collectors and a curiosity for tire-kickers.

“Mostly, people want to go for a drive in it,” says Philpitt.

Still, he’s optimistic he'll get a serious offer sometime soon.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.