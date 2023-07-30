For sale: Border town motel on the market

The border town of Sackville, N.B., is where you'll find Mount Allison University, one of the best schools in Canada.

It has a quaint and vibrant downtown with many independently owned shops and restaurants and there are numerous historical buildings.

The Sackville Waterfowl Park is a great place for tourists or locals to take a pleasant stroll.

It's also the home of the Tantramar Motel, and it's all yours if you want to make the investment.

The property is on the market and the realtor Grace Nelson said there's great appeal to owning your own motel.

“Geographically, it’s in a prime location,” said Nelson. “I think with the fact that this has a two-bedroom apartment a family could stay right here and be in control of what's going on. Or, if they had another family member that wanted to live here and be a caregiver for the motel it would be great for that.”

The 20 room motel is located on five acres of land right off the Trans-Canada Highway, just a few minutes from the border with Nova Scotia.

Nelson said it was built in the late sixties and is a well-kept property that has been family owned and operated for years.

It’s currently listed at $925,000.

“You can go pay a million dollars for just a house when you can get this, live in it for free and make some money,” said Nelson.

Youngjoo Kim and her husband James Oh have owned the motel for over 11 years.

They're selling because they want to retire and be closer to their daughters.

The best part of owning a motel for her is meeting world travellers.

“All people have their own story and those stories are so amazing. I'm such a lucky person because I've met so many people,” said Kim.

It's been on the market for months now, but Nelson said there's been several people from different countries who have shown interest.

“But nothing is done until the papers are signed and the money is in the bank,” said Nelson.

Perhaps a golden opportunity waiting for the right buyer.

