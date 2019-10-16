DARTMOUTH -- We know there has been a high turnout at the advance polls over the weekend and the deadline for voting by mail has passed as of yesterday.

But for those facing challenges getting to or using a polling station on Oct. 21, there are ways to get help.

If you think you can't vote, chances are, there is a way.

In a viral video viewed tens of thousands of times, 18-year-old Maddie Yetman shared her message to Canadians: "vote, there's no excuse."

She delivered that message after casting her first ever ballot in a federal election from her hospital bed, days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"If I can find the time to vote, you can find the time to vote," Yetman said.

Yetman is one of many Canadians who face barriers when it comes to voting this election.

But any challenges can be dealt with, says Elections Canada.

Anyone in hospital, for example, got the opportunity to vote earlier this week.

"Teams came floor by floor, went up, and people who wanted to vote could vote," said Francoise Enguehardof Elections Canada.

For anyone who is housebound and unable to even mark a ballot due to physical disability, there is the option for a home visit by two Elections Canada officers.

"Because you are so incapacitated to need the system, to need the service, one of the Elections Canada officers will have to fill the ballot for you," Enguehard said.

That officer is sworn to keep that vote confidential.

"By voting and being involved in the actual process, we're kind of saying, you see us, now listen to us," said Andrew Taylor, an accessibility officer for Elections Canada.

Taylor has the important job of making sure persons with disabilities exercise their right to vote.

"Getting into the poll station, how they can vote at the station, whether they have an assistant with them, or have somebody who can vouch for them or assist them with the actual marking of the ballot," Taylor said.

He says most polling stations should be fully accessible, but if the one closest to you isn't, you can ask Elections Canada to transfer you to one that is.

For voters in long-term care homes, organizations are working with Elections Canada to make sure Canada's most senior citizens have their say.

At Northwood Long Term Care, voting will happen on site on election day.

"In Bedford, we have a site for our residents, and in Halifax it's actually identified as an accessible site, so we invite the community in as a polling station," said Northwood CEO Janet Simm.

Some of the most vulnerable populations don't have the proof of address required at polling stations, but those with no fixed address can still cast their ballot too.

"If you use a soup kitchen, if you use a shelter, you can go to those places, and you can ask for what is called a letter of confirmation of residence, and as long as you have something proving your identification, like a provincial health card, you can vote," Enguehard said.

Elections Canada says all these accommodations -- and others -- have one goal: to allow all Canadians to have their say in electing the next federal government.

At polling stations on Monday, you will also find other accommodations, such as a list of candidates in braille, magnifying glasses for anyone with trouble seeing small print, and even larger pencils for anyone who has trouble holding a writing instrument.

Elections Canada also changed the colour of the ballots themselves this year, to make the writing easier to see.

If you have concerns about your own ability to vote, you can contact Elections Canada and they should be able to help.