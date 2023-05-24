'Foreseeable' cyberattack on N.L. health network hit majority of province: report

A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December, 19, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December, 19, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island