Officials say a forest fire burning on the outskirts of Miramichi is now under control.

The fire was burning out of control Monday afternoon and into the evening. Firefighters were on scene until 11 p.m.

About 20 firefighters and six trucks returned to the scene Tuesday, along with some workers from the Department of Natural Resources.

Fire crews are still working to monitor and contain hot spots.

NB Power crews are also on scene, checking power poles that were damaged in the fire.

A province-wide burn ban is in effect.

Crews putting out hotspots in #Miramichi. Forest fire started Monday afternoon. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/jJv8sAHqC3 — Jonathan MacInnis (@macinnisCTV) May 15, 2018