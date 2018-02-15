

CTV Atlantic





A former volunteer firefighter who pleaded guilty in connection with a string of fires in Cape Breton has been sentenced to four years in prison.

James MacDonald was sentenced Thursday in Sydney provincial court. The four-year sentence was a joint recommendation by the Crown and the defence.

“I apologize to anyone that was affected by my actions,” MacDonald told the court.

MacDonald was charged in October 2016 following an investigation into a string of suspicious fires in structures, wooded areas, and vehicles in the Florence and Bras d’Or areas over several months.

Most of the buildings were vacant, but at least two of the fires were set to homes occupied by people.

The 24-year-old Bras d’Or man pleaded guilty to 14 counts of arson.

A second man, 52-year-old Stephen Tremblett of North Sydney, was also charged in connection with the fires. He pleaded guilty to five counts of arson and is set to be sentenced on March 7.

Tremblett and MacDonald were both members of the Florence Volunteer Fire Department at the time of the fires.