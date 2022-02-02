Former Cape Breton hockey player tells story of addiction through music

A Cape Breton man and former junior hockey player is telling the story of his addiction through songwriting.

Growing up in Glace Bay N.S., Wayne Bedecki’s life revolved around the rink. But off the ice, he used drugs and alcohol to cope with the pressures of playing competitive hockey.

“For a long time, I was having fun, but then it wasn’t fun anymore. It turned into a monster that was a lot bigger than I was,” said Bedecki.

He says getting drugs and alcohol was easier than dealing with an addiction in his small town.

“I still think that addiction and alcoholism is still the black sheep of the crowd and people still want to brush it under the rug,” he said.

Today, Bedecki is three years sober. He says music helped him on his path to sobriety. He wrote the single “Take Me Home,” off his debut album “Running So Long,” while he was still using.

“It kind of just shows what I was looking for and where I was trying to get too, because I was in a spot.”

The single will be released March 11.