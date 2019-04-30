

CTV Atlantic





A teacher from Cape Breton has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a student.

Lawrence Summerell, a former teacher at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., was arrested in September on five sex-related charges involving a student.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January and June of 2018.

The Sydney courtroom was filled with emotion on Tuesday as the victim faced Summerell.

“What people don’t realize, is the impact this has on victims and it lasts for years, and years, and years, and can perhaps last her entire life,” said Crown Attorney, Steve Melnick.

Lawrence, 53-years-old, was sentenced to two years in federal custody and will be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.

According to the crown, the two had sexual intercourse two times, once at Summerell’s office, and the other at his home.

The court heard since the offence, the victim has dropped out of school and attempted suicide on several occasions.

“I think he’s remorseful for what happened,” said Joel Pink, defence lawyer on the case. “He blames himself, although the pre-sentence report may have said something different, it depends on your interpretation, but the judge took her interpretation.”

In a pre-sentence report, Summerell said ‘I didn’t know I was committing a crime. I was not married at the time and an opportunity presented itself. I did not search it out. Obviously, I should have known better.’

Judge Diane McGraw called those comments ‘as close to victim blaming, without actually blaming the victim.’

“I think that’s hiding behind the reality of what he did as a teacher, whether it’s criminal conduct, or not,” said Melnick. “As a teacher, he should know that morally as a teacher, this was completely wrong on every parameter you can look at.”

In the end, the crown and defence agreed on a joint sentence.

“He is no longer a teacher, his licence has been revoked and when he gets out, he will have to look for other employment,” said Pink.

Summerell did apologize to the victim and the court saying he will never do this again.

Before the victim finished her statement in court, she directed a comment towards Summerell saying ‘I want you to see what you’ve done, and what you’ve done to my soul.’

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore