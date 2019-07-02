

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The former CEO of Atlantic Canada's largest children's hospital is expected to face a four-week fraud trial in Halifax provincial court starting May 4.

Tracy Kitch did not appear in court on Tuesday, but her lawyer -- Joel Pink -- appeared on her behalf. Outside court, Pink said his client would enter a not-guilty plea at a later date.

Crown attorney Peter Dostal said he expects to call more than 30 witnesses to testify.

"We're dealing with quite a complex commercial crime fraud trial, which generally involves a high degree of documents that need to be gone through," Dostal said outside the courtroom.

The Crown's disclosure of evidence amounts to 4,500 pages of financial documents.

Pink said the trial could be over within three weeks if the Crown and defence can reach agreements on key evidence during a pre-trial conference on Aug. 2.

An independent review concluded Kitch owed tens of thousands of dollars for "potentially personal" expenses charged to her IWK Health Centre credit card between August 2014 and June 2017.

She resigned as CEO of the Halifax children's hospital in August 2017 and was later charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000.

Kitch, a former vice-president at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital, was arrested at her home in Oakville, Ont., in October 2018.

Kitch served as CEO of the IWK between 2014 and 2017. She was earning an annual salary of $296,289 at the time of her departure.

Police said they launched an investigation following a complaint of financial mismanagement from the IWK board of directors on Sept. 20, 2017.

The hospital's chief financial officer, Stephen D'Arcy, stepped down five days later.

He was later charged with breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and mischief to data. The Toronto resident turned himself into police.

During Tuesday's court hearing, it was confirmed that D'Arcy had elected to be tried by a judge and jury in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

A five-day preliminary hearing, which will decide whether there is enough evidence to send his case to trial, has been scheduled to begin on Jan. 20, 2020, in Halifax provincial court.

Outside court, Dostal said D'Arcy's decision to face trial in a higher court is sure to prolong the case.

"It will drag out the matter for Mr. D'Arcy," Dostal said. "Perhaps there are some tactical benefits he's interested in taking advantage of."

Dostal said up to 15 witnesses were expected to testify during the preliminary hearing.