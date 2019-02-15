

A Halifax man is facing child pornography charges following a 10-month investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Halifax police started their probe April 10, 2018, after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that a Halifax man had allegedly posted child pornography online.

Phillip Travers Milo, 47, of Halifax was arrested Thursday, after police seized electronic devices and media storage for forensic analysis.

Milo will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

CTV Atlantic has learned Milo served as the Board Vice-Chair of Hal-Con, Halifax’s annual Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Comic Convention.

Hal-Con Executive Director Jennifer Lambe confirmed to CTV Atlantic, Milo was a board member, but is no longer with the organization.

In a statement, she said: “We were shocked to learn about the charges laid against Travers Milo. Everyone is stunned, upset and at a loss to explain this. During his time with Hal-con we had not recieved any complaints or had concerns raised about him.

We are working to improve our internal processes to screen members of the team for potential risk, and we plan to consult with local law enforcement and security experts to guide us in that endeavour going forward. The safety and well-being of our attendees and convention community is now and will continue to be of the utmost importance to us,” Lambe’s statement read.

CTV Atlantic reached out to Milo, but hasn’t heard back yet.