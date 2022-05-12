Former Halifax mayor Peter Kelly fired from role at Charlottetown City Hall

Mayor Peter Kelly talks in his office in Halifax on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Mayor Peter Kelly talks in his office in Halifax on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island