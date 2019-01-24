

A former Halifax-area teacher is facing 27 charges in connection with the alleged historical sexual assaults of 13 youths.

Halifax Regional Police launched an investigation in October 2016 after several alleged victims came forward.

Police say the sexual assaults are alleged to have occurred in the 1970s and 1980s at different locations in the Halifax area. They say the complainants were all youths at the time and that the accused was their teacher and/or coach.

Investigators arrested 66-year-old Michael Patrick McNutt at a Halifax address Wednesday morning.

McNutt is facing 14 counts of gross indecency and 13 counts of indecent assault, as per the Criminal Code that was in effect at the time.

McNutt was due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to lay additional charges against McNutt.

Investigators also say there may be other victims and they are encouraging them to come forward.