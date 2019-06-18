

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The lawyer for the former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre says his client has chosen to face fraud and breach of trust charges in a trial before provincial court.

Tracy Kitch's lawyer, Joel Pink, says the date for a three- to four-week trial will be set on July 2.

Pink did not enter a plea for his client, but Crown attorney Peter Dostal said outside court he expects Kitch to enter a not guilty plea at the next court appearance.

Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000.

The former executive at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto resigned as CEO of Atlantic Canada's largest children's hospital in August 2017.

An independent review concluded she owed tens of thousands of dollars for "potentially personal" expenses charged to her IWK corporate credit card.

Nova Scotia's auditor general, Michael Pickup, has said he was shocked by a lack of oversight and basic financial management controls at the hospital.

Pickup concluded the IWK's board of directors failed to create a culture that promoted accountability.