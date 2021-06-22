FREDERICTON -- Former member of Parliament T.J. Harvey has formally launched his bid to become the next leader of the New Brunswick Liberals.

He made the announcement Tuesday in Fredericton.

Harvey, who represented the federal riding of Tobique-Mactaquac between 2015 and 2019, says he wants to empower New Brunswickers and lead a party that is inclusive.

He sat on several Parliamentary committees, including the committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs.

Harvey is the first person to enter the leadership race.

Kevin Vickers resigned as party leader late last year after failing to win a seat in the September 2020 provincial election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.