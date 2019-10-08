HALIFAX -- A former lumber mill in Miramichi has been destroyed by fire.

Miramichi Fire Chief Tony Lloyd says crews were called to the former Miramichi Lumber Products facility on Jane Street shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

All three Miramichi fire departments responded to the scene, along with fire crews from nearby Sunny Corner, N.B.

Lloyd says the building, which was engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene, was destroyed within a few hours. It took crews four hours to contain the blaze.

“We had concerns but, fortunately for us, the wind was going in the right direction, which is the wind today, so it kept it away from buildings,” says Lloyd. “Heat was a factor but we watered down some of the buildings that were close just to make sure.”

The building has not been in operation since 2013.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross says power and water were cut to part of the community due to the fire. Volunteers with the organization were on standby as a precaution, but Bedell says nearby homes did not need to be evacuated.

Lloyd says crews will remain on scene Tuesday.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

Crews still on scene of a fire at the former Miramichi Lumber Products mill. Miramichi Fire Chief, Tony Lloyd, says the building was fully engulfed when crews first arrived just before 9:30pm last night. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/erUuUFhk9G — eilishbonangctv (@eilishbonangctv) October 8, 2019