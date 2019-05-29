

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A former Mountie who filed a complaint against a physician who performed medical exams on recruits says it was humiliating to learn no charges would be laid against him after allegations of sexual assault.

Karen Miller laid a complaint last year against the doctor in relation to how he examined her in 1987 when she was a 21-year-old applying to join the police force.

Miller -- who went on to serve 29 years -- says former and current RCMP members who participated in the investigation dubbed Operation Empower need more information on why no charges will result from the allegations.

A Halifax police spokesman says allegations against the doctor from 152 complainants were fully investigated and there was not sufficient evidence to lay charges. A spokesperson for the Crown also said it determined the evidence did not support a prosecution.

When reached by telephone early today, the retired physician declined comment.

The RCMP have said in an email that the "outcome is undoubtedly disappointing and frustrating for survivors."

However, Miller, 53, says the federal police force must provide a more complete account of what they knew at the time of the allegations and more accountability for how recruits were being examined by the doctor at the time.

The case gained national prominence last January after several women gave public accounts of what they described as inappropriate rectal and vaginal examinations.