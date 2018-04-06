

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are seeking the public’s help locating a former N.S. MLA who has been reported missing.

Police say Trevor Zinck, 47, was last seen a month ago in the Parkstone Road area of Dartmouth.

According to police, Zinck was reported missing Wednesday.

Zinck was first elected as an NDP MLA in 2006 and re-elected in 2009. He sat as an independent after becoming embroiled in an expense scandal.

In 2013, Zinck pleaded guilty to charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust. He later resigned from politics.

Police say there is no information to suggest that Zinck has met with foul play; however, police are concerned for his well-being.

Zinck is described as a white man, six-foot-two, 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact HRP.