Featured
Former N.S. MLA reported missing
Halifax Regional Police are seeking the public’s help locating 47-year-old Trevor Zinck.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 6:18PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are seeking the public’s help locating a former N.S. MLA who has been reported missing.
Police say Trevor Zinck, 47, was last seen a month ago in the Parkstone Road area of Dartmouth.
According to police, Zinck was reported missing Wednesday.
Zinck was first elected as an NDP MLA in 2006 and re-elected in 2009. He sat as an independent after becoming embroiled in an expense scandal.
In 2013, Zinck pleaded guilty to charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust. He later resigned from politics.
Police say there is no information to suggest that Zinck has met with foul play; however, police are concerned for his well-being.
Zinck is described as a white man, six-foot-two, 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact HRP.