

The Canadian Press





A former Nova Scotia Mountie who stole 10 kilograms of cocaine from an exhibit locker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Craig Robert Burnett -- former commander of an RCMP National Port Enforcement Team -- stole the drug from the force's Nova Scotia headquarters about eight years ago, and replaced it with another substance.

Burnett was convicted in April on seven charges in Nova Scotia Supreme Court following a 21-day trial.

The judge said the former RCMP sergeant gave the cocaine to a businessman friend, who then gave it to a third man to sell.

The trio split the proceeds three ways, with Burnett collecting about $100,000 in cash.

Burnett was convicted of breach of trust, trafficking cocaine, obstructing a police officer by counselling a witness to lie, and intent to mislead.