

CTV Atlantic





A former teacher is facing 64 additional charges in connection with sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Michael Patrick McNutt was arrested at Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street Wednesday morning.

The 66-year-old Halifax man is now facing an additional 21 counts of gross indecency and an additional 13 counts of indecent assault, as well as 16 counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual exploitation, five counts of buggery, two counts of sexual interference, and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Police say his 20 alleged victims were youths at the time of the offences, and that McNutt was in a position of trust, as a teacher and/or volunteer coach.

Police allege the offences happened in the Halifax region, except for two incidents, which allegedly occurred in other parts of Nova Scotia, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Investigators aren’t releasing any further details in order to protect the identities of the victims.

Police launched an investigation in October 2016 after several people came forward.

McNutt was first arrested in Halifax on Jan. 23, 2019 and charged with 14 counts of gross indecency and 13 counts of indecent assault involving 13 alleged victims.

Police confirm he now faces a total of 91 charges involving 33 alleged victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators believe there may be other victims and they are encouraging those people to contact police.

McNutt was released from custody and is due to appear in court at a later date.