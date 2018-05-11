

CTV Atlantic





A former Halifax-area teacher has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for a sex crime involving a student.

Sarah Allt was a teacher at Five Bridges Junior High School in Hubley, N.S., when she was charged with invitation to sexual touching involving a 14-year-old boy in 2016.

Allt previously pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced Friday to 90 days in jail.

“Needless to say, the shock of being sentenced to jail is, of course, not a pleasant experience, but she was prepared for it and now she’s accepting it,” says her lawyer, Joel Pink. “She wants to get it behind her and get on with her life.”

Pink says Allt has a year to serve her time in jail on weekends.

“It was 90 days intermittent,” says Pink. “That means she serves her time from Friday night at 7:30 to 6 a.m. on Monday morning.”

Allt must also complete 50 hours of community service.