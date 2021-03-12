HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia didn’t have to look outside of the Maritimes to find the province’s new auditor general.

On Thursday, N.S. Premier Iain Rankin announced the appointment of Kim Adair-MacPherson as the province’s new auditor general.

Adair-MacPherson will replace acting auditor general Terry Spicer, who is retiring March 31. Spicer has been in the position since July 2020, taking over from former auditor general Michael Pickup, who left to become the auditor general in British Columbia.

In a statement, Adair-MacPherson said after 36 years of service with New Brunswick’s government, she is taking on an “exciting new opportunity” as auditor general of Nova Scotia.

She said serving for 10 years as New Brunswick’s auditor general was “especially rewarding” and she appreciated the chance to serve her home province.

“I want to welcome Ms. Adair-MacPherson to Nova Scotia and this important role,” said Rankin in a statement. “The auditor general’s office is a critical part of government accountability and transparency and I wish her the best.”

Adair-MacPherson begins her new post May 3.