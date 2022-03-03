Former New Brunswick premier named CEO of Space Canada

Former New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant has been named CEO of Space Canada, a new association representing businesses in the Canadian space industry.

“By leveraging space innovation, we can more effectively tackle global challenges from climate change to inequalities, all while creating the jobs of the future,” said Gallant in a video released by Space Canada.

As launching into space becomes more accessible, Gallant says there is a global race to lead the space industry.

“Investments in space will propel Canada to seize job opportunities stemming from the new space economy — a rapidly expanding global sector that’s forecasted to reach up to $2 trillion dollars in the coming decades.”

Space Canada is comprised of nine companies who are active in the industries of space-based communications, space exploration, environmental monitoring, and earth observation.

The organization’s website says its members contribute roughly $2.5 billion to Canada’s GDP.

Maritime Launch, a company developing Canada’s first commercial spaceport in Canso, Nova Scotia, is one of the members.

Space Canada hopes to expand membership to wider breadth of companies in the space sector and similar industries.

“Canada needs to position itself for leadership in this highly strategic sector,” a news release from Space Canada said.

“This will require government and industry leaders to strengthen collaboration and prioritize space at the highest levels of government.”

To encourage this, Space Canada wants the federal government to create a “National Space Council” chaired by the prime minister — similar to the Space Leadership Council in the U.K.

Francios-Phillippe Champange, federal minister of innovation, science and industry, and the minister responsible for Canada’s Space Agency, says Canada is a world leader in the space sector.

“Canadian aerospace companies are doing extraordinary things, and now thanks to space Canada, we will see that success profile continue to grow,” said Champagne.

Below is a full list of Space Canada members: