HALIFAX -- Born and raised in Elsipogtog First Nation, Everett Sanipass said he feels devastated by the tragic news surrounding residential schools in Canada.

"I am hurt, angry and sort of lost," said Sanipass. "Where do we go?”

The former NHL player, who proudly celebrates his Indigenous heritage, has been searching for comfort while looking for answers.

Sanipass has also followed Carey Price and his quest to win the Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens.

"He has a job to do, and he's committed to this team," said Sanipass.

Price is the son of a First Nation chief. He's a superstar hockey player, as well as an advocate for Indigenous issues and people in Canada.

"I think Carey knows how important his role is,” said Sanipass.

Recently, when the Montreal Canadiens were playing in Winnipeg, Price visited a residential school survivor who was giving out orange ribbons outside of a church.

“He said that his grandmother went to residential school in Williams Lake," said Gerry Shingoose, a residential school survivor.

Price's visit became a viral moment on social media.

"I gave him a ribbon like the ribbon I'm wearing, and I gave him tobacco tie," said Shingoose.

It was the latest interaction from a player known for his closeness to fans.

Last season, Price consoled a little boy who lost his mother to breast cancer. He is often signing autographs, giving away hockey sticks to fans and even posing for selfies during games.

Sanipass said Price's approachability, kindness and advocacy does not erase any pain he is feeling but it does make him proud. He added this performance in the playoffs is well timed.

“Right now, I think anything positive at the First Nation level, is very crucial," said Sanipass. "I cheer him on and for all First Nations as well at this trying time."