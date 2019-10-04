Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan dies at 88
Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, centre, federal Liberal leadership candidate Paul Martin, bottom, and Nova Scotia Justice Minister Jamie Muir, right, attend a memorial service for former Nova Scotia premier John Savage in Halifax on Friday, May 16, 2003. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 11:43AM ADT
HALIFAX - John Buchanan, who was the Progressive Conservative premier of Nova Scotia from 1978 to 1990, has died. He was 88.
A Halifax lawyer before entering politics, Buchanan was known for his folksy manner.
He resigned as premier in 1990 and was appointed to the Senate.
In a statement today, Tim Houston, the current Tory leader, hailed Buchanan as a master campaigner and a skilled politician.
More coming...