

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - John Buchanan, who was the Progressive Conservative premier of Nova Scotia from 1978 to 1990, has died. He was 88.

A Halifax lawyer before entering politics, Buchanan was known for his folksy manner.

He resigned as premier in 1990 and was appointed to the Senate.

In a statement today, Tim Houston, the current Tory leader, hailed Buchanan as a master campaigner and a skilled politician.

More coming...