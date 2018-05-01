

Two former employees of the Nova Scotia Health Authority have been charged in connection with the death of a 79-year-old patient.

The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk outside of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on February 23rd.

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged Tammy Carrigan-Warner, 41, of Sydney River and Valerie MacGillivary, 47, of Glace Bay with forgery.

Police were contacted by the medical examiner’s office to assist with the investigation, through which officers discovered that documentation relating to the status of the patient had been allegedly forged.

Officials say Warner or MacGillivary no longer work for the health authority.