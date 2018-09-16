

With a little more than a week to go until New Brunswickers choose a provincial government, the campaign is certainly heating up. Party leaders were out in full force this weekend, and one has enlisted the help of a former Prime Minister to sway voters.

Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien was in Moncton Sunday to give the provincial Liberal party and its supporters a boost for the final stretch of the campaign.

“This young man, when he decided to go for it he came to see me, and I encouraged him, and he seems to have the values that I’m projecting all the time, fiscally responsible and social preoccupied,” said Chrétien while referring to N.B. Liberal leader Brian Gallant.

There was a party atmosphere as the Liberals brought out the big guns for the final week of the election campaign.

“We’ve been discussing with Mr. Chrétien for a few weeks now if he would come and join us to talk about what we’re trying to do here in New Brunswick,” said Gallant.

N.B. Progressive Conservative party leader Blaine Higgs says the Liberals are trying to revitalize a stalled campaign.

“For me it looks like a desperation rallying cry to help a party that is sinking our province,” said Higgs.

Higgs used a historic hook in his message Sunday, focusing on the province’s covered bridges. 65 years ago there were 340 covered bridges in New Brunswick, but time has taken its toll, leaving only 58 still standing.

In the picturesque tourist town of St. Martin’s, Higgs pledged that if elected, his party would protect the ones that are left.

“The technology exists to fix, repair, replace, whatever is required, the technology exists right here in New Brunswick but the government won’t listen, won’t even consider it,” said Higgs.

The NDP, Green Party and the People’s Alliance Party were also on the campaign trail Sunday, all looking to lay claim to votes that will be counted on Monday, September 24th.

