LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- Editorial cartoonist and music lover John Kennedy is back with a new collection and it's pure platinum.

The show is called Rock Art and features cartoon renditions of famous bands from the Rolling Stones to Metallica.

Music has fascinated Kennedy since he was young and he used to be a political cartoonist in Ireland, but now he has a project that allowed him blend his two passions together.

"I'm a big music fan," Kennedy said. "I've been a big music fan all my life and politics can get you down a lot, so this is refreshing."

"This is my first of five exhibitions," Kennedy said. "The whole purpose of these four exhibitions is to raise funds for my final show, and that final show will consist hopefully of famous Canadian people. But the whole plan is to get them to sign their cartoons. Every penny I raise at that show -- from here to Vancouver to Toronto -- goes directly to help the homeless."

It's a cause close to Kennedy's heart.

"I know what happens to certain people; I know what it's like to be homeless and because I was homeless myself, and I have this burning ambition to give back."

Jim Robson is the Cobequid Radio Society Chair, which operates a community radio station in Lower Sackville, N.S., called CIOE 97.5 FM.

"I referred to John in my remarks last night as the Bruce MacKinnon of Ireland," Robson said. "He has that unique ability that unique creativity, and you add a big heart, to the creativity, and you've got a very special person."