PLACENTIA, N.L. -- The former president of a food bank in eastern Newfoundland has been charged with defrauding the organization of $40,000 over seven years.

The RCMP said Friday in a statement they started an investigation after receiving a complaint regarding the Placentia and Area Community Food Bank in March 2019.

They allege investigators found numerous financial documents had been forged between 2012 and 2019, resulting in the misappropriation of funds.

On May 11, the RCMP arrested and charged 51-year-old Elizabeth Roche of Freshwater, N.L., with fraud over $5,000 and forgery.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Placentia, N.L., on Aug. 25.

Placentia is about 130 kilometres west of St. John's.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.