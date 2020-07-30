HALIFAX -- Former Saint John city councillor Donnie Snook has been denied day parole.

In 2013, Snook was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to 46 charges, including sexual assault and possessing, distributing, and making child pornography.

The offences took place over a span of 12 years and involved 17 victims between the ages of six and 15.

In denying his request, the Parole Board of Canada cited the risk to the community saying Snook has more work to do to address those risks.