

CTV Atlantic





A former Halifax university groundskeeper accused of sexually assaulting a student is now facing additional charges in connection with a separate incident involving a different alleged victim.

Halifax Regional Police say a woman reported on Dec. 5 that she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her at a home in the Armdale area on Sept. 3.

Police arrested 34-year-old Matthew Albert Percy at a home on Birches Drive at 9 p.m. Friday.

Percy is facing one count each of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, and voyeurism for allegedly videotaping the incident.

He appeared in Halifax provincial court on Monday. He was remanded into custody until Wednesday, when he is due back in court for a bail hearing.

The former Saint Mary’s University groundskeeper is also accused of sexually assaulting a student at a campus dormitory on Sept. 15.

Percy was charged last month with sexual assault and voyeurism in connection with the alleged incident.

Police allege Percy, who was still employed at the university at the time, recorded the incident on his phone.

He is no longer employed with the university.