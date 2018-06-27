

THE CANADIAN PRESS





OTTAWA -- A captain in the Royal Canadian Air Force serving in Nova Scotia has been charged with sexually assaulting another member of the Forces almost four years ago while the two were at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says Capt. Richard Harding has been charged with sexual assault under the Criminal Code and one count of disgraceful conduct under the National Defence Act.

The charges relate to an alleged incident at the college in September 2014.

At the time of the alleged offence, Harding was a student at the college in eastern Ontario.

He is now a member of 405 Maritime Patrol Squadron at 14 Wing Greenwood.

Harding faces a possible court martial.

"All complaints of sexual assault are taken seriously by the military police," Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commander of the investigation service, said in a statement.

"Regardless of when an offence is alleged to have taken place, we investigate to determine the facts, analyze evidence, and if warranted, support the laying of appropriate charges."