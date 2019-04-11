

CTV Atlantic





A former teacher is facing 16 charges in connection with alleged sexual assaults involving minors in the Halifax area decades ago.

Halifax Regional Police launched an investigation in October 2016 after several alleged victims came forward.

Police allege the incidents happened throughout the Halifax region in the 1980s and 1990s.

Police say the three alleged victims were youths at the time and that the accused was in a position of trust as a teacher.

Officers arrested 77-year-old Jaddus Joseph Poirier at a Halifax address Wednesday morning.

Poirier is facing three counts of gross indecency, six counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation, and two counts each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, as per the Criminal Codes that were in effect at the time.

Poirier is due to appear Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are encouraging any other possible victims to come forward.