Former Village of Baddeck employee charged with fraud over $5,000

An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle. An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.

London kids to be offered polio shot after more virus found

Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple areas of the city but found no cases of the paralytic disease in people.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island