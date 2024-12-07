Fortress of Louisbourg in Nova Scotia brings Christmas past into the present
Fortress Louisbourg on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia is open year-round. Winter is the slow season for the popular tourist destination, but the historic site is hosting Christmas events to attract people during an underappreciated time of year.
Eddy Kennedy is a Visitor Experience Manager for Parks Canada at Fortress Louisbourg. He said winter is a beautiful time to visit the site.
“It gives you a really good sense of what it would have been like in the 18th century to live in a very hard North American climate,” Kennedy said.
There are fewer events at Louisbourg in the winter, but Kennedy said they are hosting Christmas concerts on Dec. 7 and 14 in partnership with the Fortress of Louisbourg Association.
“It’s a little bit different than what a Christmas concert or Christmas event would have looked like in the 18th century,” Kennedy said.
The event Saturday will include a three-course, roast dinner and a rum tasting. Kennedy said in the 18th century events were more focused on the religious significance of the holiday.
“There would be fasting up through advent right up until Christmas Eve and then there would be a midnight mass and then feasting … for the 12 days of Christmas.”
Kennedy said there would be a few gifts like handmade toys or mittens for small children, but that part of the holiday would be very small by today’s standards.
Last year was the first year the Fortress of Louisbourg hosted a Christmas series. Kennedy said it was so well received, they decided to offer it again. The second event, Dec. 14, is sold out but there are still tickets available for Saturday’s concert on the Fortress of Louisbourg Association website.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
