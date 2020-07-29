HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP is investigating after the body of a missing woman was discovered in Campbellton, N.B., on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, at around 7:30 a.m., a person walking behind the Memorial Civic Center on Salmon Boulevard discovered a deceased body on the shore of the Restigouche River.

The body was positively identified as April Cyr – a 41-year-old Campbellton woman, who was reported missing on Sunday after she was last seen near Water Street around 2 a.m. on the same day.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled to help determine the cause of death; however, criminality is not believed to be involved.

The investigation continues.