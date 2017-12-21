Featured
Foul play not suspected in Lunenburg County woman’s death: RCMP
RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the death of Lunenburg County's Sally Sizer. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, December 21, 2017 5:00PM AST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 12:22PM AST
Police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a 66-year-old woman from Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.
Sally Sizer was reported missing Thursday after her family became concerned for her well-being.
In a press release Friday, police said her body was found around 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area near her home on Dynamite Road.