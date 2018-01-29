

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police have ruled out foul play after a woman was found dead inside a Sydney home on the weekend.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death at the multi-unit home on Dorchester Street early Saturday morning.

The entrance to one of the building’s units was taped off Saturday and investigators were still on the scene throughout the day Sunday.

The 47-year-old woman’s death was initially considered suspicious and an arrest was made, but the individual was later released without charges.

Police now say an autopsy has been completed and foul play has been ruled out.

They say the medical examiner’s office will determine the exact cause of death, pending further tests.

Police have completed their investigation at the scene.