Four arrested, charged in relation to multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking investigation: N.S. RCMP

Four people from Nova Scotia have been charged with a number of drug and firearm-related offences after police executed search warrants at two homes last week.

In October 2021, the West Hants RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) began a drug trafficking investigation involving a 53-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, both from Garlands Crossing, N.S.

During the investigation, the SCEU collected information and evidence related to cocaine trafficking and identified a home from which drugs were being trafficked.

On April 4, Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Deep Hollow Road in White Rock, N.S. According to police, two men and a woman entered the home, assaulted a 29-year-old woman, threatened to kill her, and stole her cellphone before fleeing the home.

Police say the suspects were known to the victim, and they do not believe this was a random act.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Hillside Drive in Wolfville, N.S., as part of the investigation into the incident on April 4. As a result, RCMP say 35-year-old Trevor Atwell and 31-year-old Joshua Manning were arrested.

Both men were transported to the Kings District East Detachment in New Minas, N.S., where they were lodged in cells.

During the search, police say they located and seized a handgun, three replica handguns, ammunition, cocaine, scales, packaging, drug paraphernalia and cellular phones.

During that same time, another search warrant was being executed at a home on Bowman Road in Garlands Crossing in relation to the ongoing drug trafficking investigation and the incident on April 4.

Police say 60-year-old Guy Gosselin and 53-year-old Lorrie Bonang were arrested. Police also seized a conducted energy weapon, cocaine, scales, packaging, drug paraphernalia, cash, cellular phones and a laptop during the search.

Trevor Atwell of Wolfville has been charged with:

robbery

assault

uttering threats

break-and-enter and commit

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

production of cocaine

theft under $5,000

three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Joshua Manning of Wolfville has been charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

production of cocaine

Lorrie Bonang of Garlands Crossing has been charged with:

robbery

assault

uttering threats

break-and-enter and commit

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized

possession of property obtained by crime

laundering proceeds of crime

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

production of cocaine

theft under $5,000

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Guy Gosselin of Garlands Crossing has been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime

laundering proceeds of crime

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

production of cocaine

Atwell and Bonang were both remanded into custody on Friday. Bonang is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on April 11 at 10 a.m. Atwell will appear in Kentville provincial court on April 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Manning and Gosselin were both held in custody and released on conditions by the court on Friday. Manning will return to Kentville provincial court on May 10 at 9:30 a.m. and Gosselin will return to Windsor provincial court on May 17 at 10 a.m.