

CTV Atlantic





Three men and a woman are facing a long list of charges after numerous break-ins were reported in New Waterford, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the break-ins happened at residential garages, as well as a commercial theft of copper pipe from Fast Furniture.

James Michael Andrew Newell, 26, of New Waterford is facing five counts of break and enter, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Francois Corneilous Beaudry, 34, of New Waterford has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and three breaches of conditions.

Police say Beaudry made a court appearance and has been remanded until March 26.

Officers arrested two others, who were later released.

A 28-year-old New Waterford woman faces charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000 possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments and a breach of probation.

A 32-year-old new Waterford man is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime and breach of conditions.

Their identities were not released.