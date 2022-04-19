Four charged, firearms seized after weekend incidents: Halifax police

Police say they have charged four people and seized firearms after two separate incidents in Halifax on the weekend.

FIRST INCIDIENT

Police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle Saturday, around 5:00 a.m., after it didn’t stop at a stop sign on University Avenue in the city’s south end. According to police, the vehicle then went through a red light at the intersection of University Avenue and South Park Street and continued to flee from police until crashing into a parked vehicle on Ivanhoe Street.

“Officers arrested the driver and passenger and seized a loaded firearm from the vehicle,” said Const. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

Makayle Larry James Skinner, 25, and Marlisha Laura Mintis, 26, are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

unsafe storage of a firearm

tampering with a serial number

Skinner is also facing one count each of dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from a peace officer.

SECOND INCIDENT

On Sunday, around 1:00 a.m., police say officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Dunbrack Street and Farnham Gate Road because the vehicle’s headlights were not on and the license plate was hanging off.

“Officers arrested the passenger as he was failing to abide by the conditions of a court order,” said MacLeod

Marcel David Lawrence, 30, and Fallon Alice Linda Drane, 40, are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

unsafe storage of a firearm

tampering with a serial number

Lawrence is also facing one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, handling a prohibited weapon in a careless manner and failing to comply with a release order, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a court order.