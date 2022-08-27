Four charged for fraud involving copper wire: N.B. RCMP

Three men and one woman are facing multiple charges related to a multi-million dollar fraud in New Brunswick.

An investigation by the West District RCMP began back in March 2021, when officers were informed of a business with allegations of fraud against several employees.

Police say that after a lengthy investigation, officers discovered that the employees of the business made unauthorized purchases of bare copper wire through the company dating back to November 2012. According to police, the employees would sell the obtained copper wire to a local salvage dealer who, police believe, purchased the copper wire despite knowing it was illegally acquired.

On June 7, officers executed search warrants at two residences and one business in relation to the fraud investigation. In the process of completing their search, officers arrested a 45-year-old woman from Cummings Cove, a 49-year-old man from Back Bay, a 75-year-old man from Pennfield and a 56-year-old man from Bonny River. All four individuals were later released from custody pending an appearance in Saint John provincial court on Oct. 12.

On Thursday, Patrick Brennan, Andy Peters, Melanie Pirie and Leonard Totten were each charged with one count of:

• conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• fraud over $5,000

• possession of property obtained by crime

• laundering proceeds of crime

"Our members worked diligently on this complex file, and were able to gather the evidence needed to support the charges that were laid," says Cpl. Dan Sharpe with the West District RCMP in a release. "We encourage anyone who is purchasing salvaged parts or metals to ensure the product has been legally acquired."

The investigation is ongoing.