Four charged for fraud involving copper wire: N.B. RCMP
Three men and one woman are facing multiple charges related to a multi-million dollar fraud in New Brunswick.
An investigation by the West District RCMP began back in March 2021, when officers were informed of a business with allegations of fraud against several employees.
Police say that after a lengthy investigation, officers discovered that the employees of the business made unauthorized purchases of bare copper wire through the company dating back to November 2012. According to police, the employees would sell the obtained copper wire to a local salvage dealer who, police believe, purchased the copper wire despite knowing it was illegally acquired.
On June 7, officers executed search warrants at two residences and one business in relation to the fraud investigation. In the process of completing their search, officers arrested a 45-year-old woman from Cummings Cove, a 49-year-old man from Back Bay, a 75-year-old man from Pennfield and a 56-year-old man from Bonny River. All four individuals were later released from custody pending an appearance in Saint John provincial court on Oct. 12.
On Thursday, Patrick Brennan, Andy Peters, Melanie Pirie and Leonard Totten were each charged with one count of:
• conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
• fraud over $5,000
• possession of property obtained by crime
• laundering proceeds of crime
"Our members worked diligently on this complex file, and were able to gather the evidence needed to support the charges that were laid," says Cpl. Dan Sharpe with the West District RCMP in a release. "We encourage anyone who is purchasing salvaged parts or metals to ensure the product has been legally acquired."
The investigation is ongoing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Politicians condemn verbal harassment of Deputy PM Freeland in Alberta
Politicians of all stripes are expressing support for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland after videos of her being verbally harassed became widely circulated on social media.
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Fears about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted Saturday as both sides traded blame for nearby shelling. Ukraine said Russian forces fired on areas just across the river from the plant and Russia claimed Ukrainian shells hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out.
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
Toronto
-
A Toronto house less than 10 ft wide just hit the market for nearly $2M
If you’re aren’t looking closely, you could miss 138 St Clarens Avenue – the newly listed home in Toronto’s Little Portugal is only eight feet wide.
-
Woman killed in Brampton crash that sent 13 people to hospital
Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.
-
Going to the 2022 Toronto Air Show? Here's the schedule
Labour Day weekend will once again usher in the Toronto Air Show to the city's skyline. Here's when to catch the performances:
Calgary
-
Politicians denounce video of Alberta man verbally harassing Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was verbally ambushed Friday on a visit to Grand Prairie.
-
Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations
Canada's busiest national park aims to look for better ways to help visitors get around in the coming years as it works to address climate change and strengthen Indigenous relations.
-
Police lay murder charge in deadly Evergreen shooting
Police on Thursday made an arrest in a recent shooting that left one Calgarian dead and another in hospital.
Montreal
-
Quebec promise to put $250 million into policing, add 225 officers
Quebec will spend $250 million over five years to hire more officers for the Montreal Police Department (SPVM), Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced Saturday at a news conference in the city. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the city will match this amount. Each level of government will therefore pay for one out of every two hires.
-
Mother of Quebecer killed in Ukraine tells memorial service her son was a hero
The mother of Quebec man who was killed last month in Ukraine fighting Russian forces told a memorial service Friday that her son's 'courage and big heart' made him a hero.
-
'It will truly be missed,' Montreal bagel shops say adieu to beloved Liberté cream cheese
One of Montreal's iconic food products will disappear from shelves at delis, bagel shops, and grocery stores: Liberté cream cheese.
Edmonton
-
1 in hospital, RCMP searching for 2 men after firearms incident
Morinville RCMP are investigating after a man was sent to hospital following reports of a shooting in Sturgeon County.
-
Cyclist killed after being hit by vehicle Saturday: EPS
Edmonton police are investigating after a cyclist was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle.
-
Politicians condemn verbal harassment of Deputy PM Freeland in Alberta
Politicians of all stripes are expressing support for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland after videos of her being verbally harassed became widely circulated on social media.
Northern Ontario
-
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
-
Face coverings requirements return to Laurentian
With its school year only days away, Laurentian University has announced masking will be required on campus where distancing is not possible.
-
Politicians condemn verbal harassment of Deputy PM Freeland in Alberta
Politicians of all stripes are expressing support for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland after videos of her being verbally harassed became widely circulated on social media.
London
-
Western University students set to protest school's COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
A group of Western University students are planning to hold a protest today against the school's COVID-19 mandates. The London, Ont., university announced Monday that anyone on campus in the fall must have at least three COVID-19 shots and wear masks in classrooms.
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri brings Stanley Cup to hometown for special celebration
The Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri will be bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown today. Kadri, 31, won it for the first time with the Colorado Avalanche this past season. The Cup celebration will begin at 12 p.m. ET from London Muslim Mosque and head to Victoria Park.
-
Exclusive details about new Costco store taking shape in south London
Costco stores are known for their large portions and oversized shopping carts, and soon the big box retailer’s stake in south London will also get up-sized.
Winnipeg
-
Police report officer-involved shooting in Windsor Park
A man is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting overnight.
-
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
Executive to take leave amid fallout from Lisa LaFlamme's departure from Bell Media
A Bell Media executive is taking a leave from his job amid the fallout from the ousting of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Ottawa
-
Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Nepean
A young child was taken to CHEO after being struck by a vehicle in Nepean Saturday afternoon.
-
Three people hospitalized following pool chemical exposure at east-end hotel
Ottawa paramedics say three people were taken to the hospital with mild to moderate symptoms following exposure to pool chemicals at a hotel in Ottawa's east end.
-
This Ottawa ward has the most rat complaints in 2022
Residents in east Ottawa are raising concerns about rats roaming around the neighbourhood this year.
Saskatoon
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
-
Paws on patrol: Dogs playing important roles in workforce
Many pictures of furry friends were circulating on social media on Friday for International Dog Day. While dogs are known as man’s best friend, they also have a vital part in the workforce.
Vancouver
-
Pride Week stranger assault 'may have been motivated by hate,' Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have released surveillance video of what they say was an unprovoked assault that "may have been motivated by hate."
-
Coffin walk, candlelight vigil honour overdose victims in Vancouver
Families who have lost loved ones to toxic drugs gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday night to draw attention to the overdose crisis plaguing the province.
-
Shirtless suspect broke into B.C. helicopter hangar, stole $30K worth of gear: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C. are asking the public for help identifying a man caught on camera rummaging through a helicopter hangar Friday.
Regina
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.
-
Regina Transit route expanding to Aurora, Costco
The City of Regina is expanding a transit route to service the east Aurora area, which includes Costco and Landmark Cinemas.
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
63-year-old B.C. man canoeing solo across Canada hopes to inspire
When Bert ter Hart started preparing to paddle across the country, he hadn’t actually been in canoe in more than 40 years.
-
Musical railings returning to Victoria parkade next month
The sound of music will soon be alive and well at Bastion Square Parkade in downtown Victoria. The interactive musical staircase at the parkade will turn back on sometime in September, pending a bit of maintenance and repair work.
-
Shirtless suspect broke into B.C. helicopter hangar, stole $30K worth of gear: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C. are asking the public for help identifying a man caught on camera rummaging through a helicopter hangar Friday.