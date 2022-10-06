Four cruise ships, 10,000 passengers land in Halifax Thursday

Thursday is the busiest day of Halifax’s 2022 cruise ship season with the largest number of passengers expected since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four ships are docked in the city, bringing about 10,000 passengers, according to the Halifax Port Authority.

The first ship – The Aurora – arrived at 7 a.m., followed an hour later by the Adventure of the Seas, the Ocean Explorer at 10 a.m., and the Enchanted Princess at 11 a.m.

Halifax welcomed its first cruise ship of the season -- and the first ship following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- on April 26.

By the end of the season, roughly 150 vessels will have docked in Halifax, with September and October being the busiest months.

The Port of Halifax has said it expects to see a record-breaking number of cruise ships visit the city in 2023.

In 2019, the cruise industry brought an estimated $165 million to Halifax and surrounding areas.