Four dead, one in hospital after Pictou County collision

Four people are dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

The ongoing investigation began Saturday night just before midnight, when Pictou County District RCMP, fire and paramedics responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of the divided Highway 104 near Priestville.

Based on the preliminary investigation by officers, police describe the crash as a head-on collision between a car and an SUV.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 51-year-old man from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene, says RCMP.

Of the four men in the SUV, three of them – ages 61, 55, and 51 -- are deceased. Police say a 51-year-old passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The Highway has since been reopened and police say the investigation into the crash continues.