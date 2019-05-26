

CTV Atlantic





WEST DOVER, N.S. -- Halifax District RCMP say a single-vehicle highway crash sent four people to hospital with a range of injuries.

Police say the accident occurred Saturday around 9:17 p.m. on Highway 333 in West Dover.

Six people were in the small hatchback that police say went out of control on a series of sharp turns, crossed the centre line, and struck a utility pole.

The Mounties say the driver and one other passenger weren't injured.

They say four people were transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.