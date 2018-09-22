

CTV Atlantic





DIGBY, N.S. - Four men have been arrested following a string of arsons that took place in Digby, N.S.

A 17-year-old from Doucetteville and 20-year-old Andrew Wayne Gosson from Plympton Station were arrested on September 14 for starting a fire in a building on Doucetteville road earlier that same evening.

RCMP say that same 17-year-old, along with 22-year-old Blake Joseph Potter, also from Plympton Station, will face charges for second structure fire in Doucetteville that police believe was lit intentionally on September 1.

21-year-old Ryan James Robicheau was also arrested on September 20 as police believe he is responsible for lighting a grass fire in Plympton Station in early July.

The youth was released and will appear in Digby Youth Justice Court on Monday, while the three adults were also released from police custody on conditions and will appear in Digby Provincial Court on December 10.

Police say they are still investigating a number of fires in the area that they believe to had been intentionally set and are asking anyone with any information to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)